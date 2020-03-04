cynthia-bailey’s-ex-assistant-carlton-hurt-for-not-getting-any-support-after-coming-out-as-bisexual

Instagram

‘Love Is Blind’ star Carlton Morton feels disenchanted that none of his ‘celeb’ buddies defended him when he was criticized following his bisexual confession.

Carlton Morton, who as soon as appeared on “The Actual Housewives of Atlanta” as Cynthia Bailey‘s assistant, felt like giving up. He was overwhelmed by criticisms following his altercation with fiancee Diamond Jack on Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” after he got here out as bisexual.

“I am actually carried out. Thanks for the press requests, bookings, and so on. I’m not doing any press/bookings as of at this time’s radio interview,” he wrote earlier than including, “URBAN MEDIA has been the worst to me. Black lives matter till it is an LGBT Black life.”

He continued, “Additionally, so referred to as ‘celeb’ buddies on social media have each alternative to defend my CHARACTER but they do not! I’ve argued for tons of individuals. Y’all see ANY of these individuals talking up for me? I’M DONE.”

He added within the caption, “Thanks for the three of y’all who supported me on this. I really feel alone and don’t desire any of this life anymore. I am preventing ALONE. And it HURTS.”

His submit sparked issues about his wellbeing. “Does anyone know his household? I am involved for his security,” one commented. One other wrote, “You lovely soul, I perceive feeling misunderstood and unaccepted. Please know you aren’t alone, you are a courageous man and you will see that the love you deserve.” One comparable remark learn, “Do not let anybody steal your pleasure!”

When Carlton got here clear about his sexuality on display and had a giant struggle with Diamond, he bought helps in addition to criticisms. The vast majority of the critics took points with him for not being trustworthy together with his then-fiancee from the beginning, one thing that she was additionally upset about.

He defended himself again then. “As a result of to start with, you’ll pre-judge me,” he instructed her. “If I had instructed you on the primary date, would you may have given me an opportunity? You would not have.”