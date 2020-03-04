cynthia-bailey-took-part-in-an-empowerment-tour-panel-in-miami

Cynthia Bailey shared a photograph on her social media account wherein she’s with extra inspirational girls. She advised her followers that she had loads to be taught from these women throughout an empowerment tour panel in Miami. Take a look at her submit under.

‘I learned so much from my beautiful panelists at my @seagramsescapes empowerment tour panel in Miami. Thank you for all for your inspiration, wisdom, and encouragement. thank you to all the amazing women that came out to hear us speak. #womenempowerment,’ Cynthia captioned her picture.

Somebody mentioned: ‘Thank you so much for creating this inspirational platform and for having us as part of the panel. It was such a great experience sharing this platform with all of you and meeting so many amazing women that showed up for themselves. Thank you for the continued inspiration. 🌟💖’

One other follower mentioned: ‘OMG! We enjoyed the Seagram’s Empowerment Tour a lot!!! I took away so many nuggets that caused many extra concepts. I’d love to attach on one other degree. Within the meantime, Continued Blessings!!!’

One different follower was grateful to Cynthia and mentioned: ‘Thank you @cynthiabailey10 it was such a wonderful event! You, ladies, are awesome. 🙌🏽’

Another person posted this: ‘@cynthiabailey10 always my fave and now even more in South African label @palesamokubung! and another commenter had the following things to say: ‘Thank you @cynthiabailey10 I left there feeling empowered. Thank you, ladies.’

In different information, not too long ago, Cynthia shared a few pics wherein she’s along with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.

She additionally made headlines not too way back when she posted a photograph on her social media account. It’s a throwback pic wherein she’s along with Rihanna, and the 2 women look divine.

Her followers and followers made certain to reward each boss women.



