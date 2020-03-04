crystal-lake-‘house-of-horrors’-where-aj-freund-died-is-demolished

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wrecking crews destroyed a house which was the scene of a horrible crime in Crystal Lake.

The house the place AJ Freund suffered intense abuse. Abuse that ultimately left him useless.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli spoke to those that lived close to the house and are relieved to see it gone.

Shortly after the solar got here up, the home the place AJ Freund misplaced his life started to come back down.

“Happy to see the house finally taken down,” mentioned Nick Rugo from Crystal Lake.

“The bad memories of what happened at the house will no longer be in McHenry County,” added Brandon Chaples.

“It’s closure to see it going down,” remarked Amy Paulus, additionally of Crystal Lake.

Closure coupled with the will to line Dole Avenue to honor a five-year-old who prosecutors mentioned was crushed to dying inside the house by his mother and father.

“It’s a house of horrors,” mentioned Crystal Lake resident Trisha Heindrich.

“Hearing the details of what they put that child through is unthinkable,” Rugo mentioned.

So unthinkable that many felt the have to be outdoors the house the place AJ lived and died lower than one 12 months in the past.

“I didn’t know him,” mentioned Trisha Heidrich. I didn’t know him personally.”

And neither did Terra Bedi, however but she was moved to tears figuring out what occurred.

“Even though I did not know AJ, I feel for this kid,” Bedi mentioned.

As do many others gathered outdoors the 68-year-old residence.

“Hopefully you’re (AJ) at peace and you know many people love you,” Paulus mentioned.

“Rest in paradise, sweet little boy,” Bedi added.

Paradise misplaced, and so they say now discovered by AJ Freund.

AJ’s mother Joanne Cunningham plead responsible to homicide and is awaiting sentencing. His father Andrew Freund, Sr. is combating the fees and is due in court docket subsequent month.