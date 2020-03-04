cruise-ship-carrying-sick-passengers-being-held-off-coast-of-california-for-testing

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers and crew members exhibiting influenza-like signs, is being held off the coast so well being officers can take a look at potential coronavirus instances previous to the ship returning to the Port of San Francisco.

The Grand Princess was earlier heading to the Port of San Francisco to be greeted by the U.S. Coast Guard and medical groups from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention when it docked earlier than a plan was made to conduct coronavirus testing on board the vessel, the governor stated.

Two Northern California passengers from a Feb. 11-21 voyage aboard the Grand Princess — crusing round-trip from San Francisco to Mexico — contracted the COVID19 pressure of the coronavirus. A Sonoma County resident stays hospitalized whereas an aged Placer County resident, a 71-year-old man, turned the primary Californian to die of the illness on Wednesday.

Officers instantly recalled the identical ship again to San Francisco from a visit to Hawaii and Mexico. Of the passengers aboard, 62 have been on each legs of the voyage.

The ship was set to dock in San Francisco someday Wednesday night, however is at present being held off the California coast over considerations individuals onboard may very well be sick with the coronavirus. The order to maintain the vessel off the coast moderately than docking in San Francisco got here from the Governor, who introduced the transfer throughout a press convention Wednesday afternoon.

Newsom stated that COVID-19 take a look at kits can be flown to the ship so testing may begin on the passengers who might already be sick with the coronavirus.

“That cruise ship is making its way back to the state of California, specifically to the city and county of San Francisco,” Newsom stated. “It was due to arrive this evening. We’ve requested that the arrival be delayed…to provide ample opportunity for the CDC in partnership with the Coast Guard and state health officials, to conduct tests. Because we have a number of passengers and crew members who have developed symptoms on this cruise.”

“As a consequence, we are going to be flying testing kits to the cruise ship and quickly sending those back to the state labs, primarily the Richmond lab to be tested very quickly, within a few hours, to determine whether or not these individuals are symptomatic — just have traditional cold or flu — or if they have contracted COVID-19 virus,” Newsom defined.

The testing protocols would even be expanded to much more passengers, since quite a lot of passengers had been on the portion of the cruise to Mexico.

San Francisco well being officers stated “some passengers have developed influenza-like symptoms.” Three individuals who had been on the earlier Feb. 11-21 Grand Princess cruise had been presumed to be constructive for COVID-19 and that certainly one of them was the one who handed away, well being officers stated.

A crew member who served on the February 11 voyage was medically disembarked in Hawaii with flu-like signs however has examined destructive for the virus. For the reason that February 11 crusing, Princess Cruises says it has instituted new disinfection protocols and is continuous to work with company and crew to forestall the unfold of illness.

“The City and County of San Francisco stands ready to support the efforts of the USCG and CDC to provide care to all affected passengers and crew on board the vessel,” an announcement from well being officers learn. “The USCG and CDC are working directly with the cruise line and passengers on board the vessel.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom stated Wednesday stated he was issuing an state of emergency over the coronavirus unfold which has contaminated 53 individuals within the state, and that well being officers are monitoring 9,400 individuals in 49 counties for potential an infection.

At a day press convention in Placer County, Dr. Christopher Braden, Deputy Director of the Nationwide Heart for Rising and Zoonotic Infectious Ailments on the CDC, stated medical investigators had been testing others for the coronavirus from the earlier cruise.

“There are a number of other people who have been identified with some type of (coronavirus) symptoms that are undergoing testing now,” he stated. “That information will be updated as we know more.”

When requested about what precautions the previous passengers needs to be taking, Braden stated: “There is a cluster of illness associated with the cruise and they should enhance cautions … Make sure if you have any fever, shortness of breath or cough and so forth to contact a health care provider.”

He additionally tried to quell fears that the sickness might have come from contact onshore when the ship was docked in Mexico.

“Where this person (the Placer County patient who died) was infected and the exposure is not clear — that something that happened in Mexico was the source of the illness,” he stated. “It may have been somebody else on the boat and not necessarily an exposure because they were in Mexico.”

Placer County Well being Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson referred to as the demise “an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.”

She stated the affected person with underlying well being circumstances had “developed symptoms while on a Princess cruise.”

“This individual did develop symptoms on the cruise and was still symptomatic when they passed through the Port of San Francisco on their return trip,” Sisson stated.

Officers stated the CDC has been in touch with port officers about potential expose of staff. In Placer County, Sisson stated, 10 medical staff at Kaiser Permanente and 5 ambulance personnel who had been uncovered to the affected person have been ordered to endure a 14-day quarantine.

Up to date info on the sickness might be discovered on the CDC web site: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.