courtney-stodden-accuses-ex-husband-doug-hutchison-of-grooming-and-abusing-her

After finalizing her divorce, the previous youngster bride says she felt ‘trapped,’ ‘manipulated,’ and ‘deserted’ by adults throughout her marriage to the ‘Days of Wrath’ actor.

Mar 5, 2020

Courtney Stodden has accused her ex-husband Doug Hutchison of grooming and verbally abusing her in an emotional assertion following the finalisation of the pair’s divorce.

The 25-year-old and the “Days of Wrath” actor, 59, had been married for six years, and the couple finalised its divorce on Tuesday, March 3, 3020. Courtney was simply 16 when she wed the display screen star, and insisted in her assertion that she was too younger to stroll down the aisle.

Alongside an image of herself getting a kiss on the cheek from Doug, Courtney wrote on her Instagram web page, “It is March third, 2020 – right this moment I’m formally divorced from actor Doug Hutchison. It is an emotional day for me. God solely is aware of how he is feeling, however I can inform you that it is for the higher. I look again at this image and really feel completely taken benefit of.”

“I have been scared to even converse up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused in the course of the virtually 10 yr marriage as a result of I used to be a baby and he was 50 after we married however I am a lady now and it is time for me to place my massive woman pants on and converse on this matter. I’ve felt fully trapped, manipulated and at instances deserted by adults // rising up in such an atmosphere – it turned a lonely and darkish place. Keep tuned for my ebook.”

The fact star concluded her assertion by saying that she is going to “at all times love” Doug, however will “at all times be offended.”

“You have left me – a baby girl, feeling belittled and confused. This stuff I shall overcome. I want you nicely. However please do not ever do that to a different minor once more. It isn’t proper… even when the guardian indicators off. Wait a decent period of time earlier than marrying. Youngsters aren’t in your stage. I will at all times love you regardless. Be higher. As shall I,” she completed.

Throughout the pair’s marriage, Courtney introduced in 2016 that she was pregnant, earlier than revealing she’d misplaced the newborn. Doug later accused his estranged partner of faking the being pregnant and miscarriage in an try to land a actuality present.

Doug has but to reply to Courtney’s newest assertion.