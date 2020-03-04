Home Entertainment Coronavirus map: Where are U.S. cases being reported?

Coronavirus map: Where are U.S. cases being reported?

The map will probably be up to date each day

Up to date 1:30 p.m. March 4

As of March 4, there have been 80 circumstances reported in the USA of the novel coronavirus often called COVID-19. There have been 9 deaths.

For extra data, go to the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

