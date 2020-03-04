coronavirus-fears-sideline-csu-basketall-team-for-home-and-away-games

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fears of the coronavirus have moved to the world of sports activities right here in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reviews the campus of Chicago State College the place the top of the basketball season is taking a giant hit.

Citing coronavirus instances in a single a part of the nation, Chicago State officers are cancelling basketball video games; away video games and video games right here on campus. Gamers are very upset.

The message was despatched in a textual content to the boys’s and girls’s basketball groups of Chicago State College.

“I’m shocked, stated senior Nadia Miller.

“I was told last night pretty much my career was over. I balled my eyes when I was at home,” stated CSU senior Alexandria Cliff.

Coronavirus fears are sidelining basketball Chicago State. Faculties officers informed the boys’s staff they will’t journey to video games in Washington state and Utah this week. And the CSU ladies can not host groups from these states on campus.

“You’re taking away the most valuable things to us,” Miller stated. “That’s our conference and our last two homes games. Everybody that supports us from this community can come see our games. You’re just taking this right away from us. That’s not fair.”

College officers insisted they’re solely attempting to guard their younger athletes, citing the state of emergency declared by the governor in Washington state, the place a number of deaths have been linked coronavirus.

It’s believed these are the primary faculty or professional video games cancelled within the U.S. due to coronavirus fears. Sophomore Kourtney Crane stated the college is being overly cautious.

“The whole university. Shut it down if you feel like this is. And it’s not. It’s not that serious,” Crane stated.

Not all CSU video games are cancelled. In truth, the boys’s baseball staff is touring to Atlanta. A faculty spokesperson stated the chance there may be not as excessive.

“They’re still traveling. They’re still competing. So it’s really only really affecting us,” stated junior Tyeshia Bowers.

Each males’s and girls’s basketball groups may find yourself enjoying of their convention tournaments. College officers stated that call shall be made subsequent week.