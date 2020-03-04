coronavirus-fears-have-delaware-county-schools-preaching-personal-hygiene,-stores-running-low-on-hand-sanitizer

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — With coronavirus instances rising nationwide, Delaware County faculties are driving house the significance of excellent habits in stopping its potential unfold. Coronavirus fears are on the uptick.

At St. Laurence Faculty in Higher Darby, officers are sounding the alarm on private hygiene.

“We just do the things that we can do — common sense,” St. Laurence Principal Sister MaryAnne Bolger mentioned. “We know to keep the germs down.”

Bolger says the state’s well being division is holding them knowledgeable. Based on Bolger, St. Laurence is deep-cleaned twice a day.

Moreover on the college, there’s a particular emphasis on good hygiene.

“Keep your hands away from your face,” Bolger mentioned.

Regardless of the uproar over the coronavirus, Bolger says two weeks in the past, her college group was coping with a special sickness.

“You know what I’m really interested in right now — the flu,” she mentioned. “I want them to be cautious about the flu.”

Fifth-grade trainer Evan Peterson is concentrated on remaining calm.

“We don’t want to lose our heads about it. If anything were to come up, follow guidelines given and not to panic,” Peterson mentioned.

“If we would dwell on the coronavirus, every child here would have the coronavirus,” Bolger mentioned. “That’s the way it is. I think I have it, I think I have it. So we go on as normal.”

In Drexel Hill, Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic Excessive Faculty President Dr. John Cooke says the college made a purchase order of a chunk of apparatus earlier than coronavirus was ever a headline.

They described it as an R2D2-type machine often known as the Halo Fogger. It’s a germ-fighting machine that may launch a foggy assault on a whole room’s value of floor house.

“Works against the common flu, against coronavirus and against many other forms of bacteria or something that could cause an infection of our students, student-athletes or anyone working in the building,” Athletic Director Brian Wagner mentioned.

Retailer after retailer in Delaware County, the hand sanitizer cabinets are naked, signaling concern over the spreading coronavirus.

Fran Barbera from Overbrook simply acquired over the flu.

“I walk down the aisle here where the hand sanitizer was, the clerk said, ‘Please don’t even ask me, it’s out of stock and we’re not getting any in.’” Barbera mentioned. “It’s crazy. I was going to buy two for myself and my kids to put in the car.”

Retailer managers on the ShopRite in Drexel Hill inform CBS3 they acquired a cargo of 200 hand sanitizer bottles on Monday. It was all gone in lower than 24 hours.

“It’s cause for concern, it’s cause for concern. If I can find it, I’ll buy a case of it somewhere. If I can find it, I’ll buy it,” Invoice Leitz mentioned.

Leitz says he’s not stunned shops are operating out of hand sanitizer.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Diocese of Trenton are suspending the reception of wine from the chalice at mass and in addition suspending the signal of peace.