coronavirus-fears-close-menlo-school,-private-college-prep-in-atherton

ATHERTON (CBS SF) — Coronavirus fears in San Mateo County have led to the closure of a Menlo College, a non-public faculty preparatory faculty within the unique enclave of Atherton Wednesday for the remainder of the week.

Officers at Menlo College issued a press release saying a employees member had contact with a relative who has examined constructive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the School through the weekend,” the assertion learn.

Menlo, which serves college students in sixth by means of 12th grade, mentioned all school-related actions would even be canceled, together with lessons, athletics, arts, golf equipment, and deliberate discipline journeys.

The pinnacle of the varsity, Than Healy, mentioned in an emailed letter to folks that the varsity would rent a cleansing service to deep clear all the campus.

“We know this news may cause understandable concern,” mentioned Healy. “While it is not our intent to cause undue alarm or disruption to our students’ learning, the School has decided to act conservatively and in the best interest of our community members in announcing this closure.”

Healy additionally reminded individuals to take customary, precautionary measures towards spreading respiratory diseases, equivalent to overlaying with a flexed arm one’s nostril/mouth when coughing/sneezing, washing palms ceaselessly and avoiding shut contact with individuals displaying signs.

A minimum of two individuals in San Mateo County have examined presumed constructive for the novel coronavirus, in response to county well being officers. One of many instances entails a repatriated affected person.

Mike Callagy, San Mateo county supervisor, advised the San Mateo Day by day Journal Monday that “While the public risk of exposure to COVID-19 remains relatively low, the emergency operations center framework helps us make sure that all our departments, cities and partners have the tools and flexibility to prioritize public safety.”