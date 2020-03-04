coronavirus-explainer:-why-did-la-county-declare-an-emergency?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Each Los Angeles and Orange counties have now declared a public well being emergency over the coronavirus, with L.A. County being the newest to take action after reporting six new circumstances.

Well being officers defined Wednesday that declaring an emergency doesn’t essentially imply that the coronavirus outbreak has already hit the area in a large-scale style, but it surely permits companies, well being care suppliers, colleges, and spiritual and group teams to organize and coordinate in order that they’re prepared if and when it does.

L.A. County Public Well being Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer holds a information convention on March 4, 2020. (CBS2)

“These actions support our preparedness efforts, including effectively mobilizing needed resources and partnerships, enhancing continuity of operations planning, and seeking and utilizing mutual aid, all in an effort of slowing COVID-19,” L.A. County Public Well being Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer advised reporters Wednesday.

Most significantly, the declaration paves the best way for native jurisdictions to obtain state and federal funding to battle the outbreak.

“Emergency declarations enhance our ability to seek future reimbursement from both the state and federal governments should funding become available,” Ferrer stated.

The cities of L.A. and Lengthy Seaside additionally issued their very own emergencies Wednesday. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“The state of emergency is the most powerful tool we have at our disposal,” Garcetti stated Wednesday.

Moreover, the emergency notifies the group that there might be main disruptions coming, similar to faculty and occasion cancellations.

“We do need folks to plan for the possibility of business disruptions, school closures and modifications or cancelations of select public events,” Ferrer defined.

Feller disclosed that “an explosion of cases” may require “extreme measures” similar to sporting occasions being held behind closed doorways with no spectators allowed in.

“If at any point we think that there is good reason for us to be worried about extensive community transmission, they have been alerted to the possibility that we may ask for modifications at large public events,” Feller stated. “This could be that games are played but there are no spectators. This could be that there are limits to how people are gonna gather at public events.”

On Monday, in the meantime, docs at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo advised CBS2 that the hospital had arrange a separate respiratory ready space the place sufferers can wait with masks on to keep away from infecting others. Potential coronavirus sufferers can then be handled in a room with destructive air movement, the place the air won’t flow into out into the hospital.

Based on the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention, COVID-19 is unfold from person-to-person via shut contact, often inside 6 ft, and primarily by way of respiratory droplets when an contaminated individual coughs or sneezes. Signs embody fever, cough and shortness of breath. Persons are seemingly most contagious when they’re most symptomatic.