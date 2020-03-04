coronavirus-concerns-arise-over-san-francisco-to-mexico-cruise;-2-former-passengers-test-positive

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two Northern California residents, who’ve not too long ago returned from a round-trip cruise between San Francisco and Mexico, have examined optimistic for the coronavirus, triggering two counties to declare states of emergency.

On Tuesday night time, Placer County well being officers introduced their second confirmed case of a neighborhood resident contaminated with the COVID-19 pressure of the coronavirus. The information comes a day after Sonoma County well being officers introduced {that a} native resident had additionally come down with the sickness after coming back from the cruise.

Officers mentioned the brand new case was an older grownup whose publicity seemingly occurred throughout worldwide journey on a Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico – the identical Feb. 11-21 cruise related to a confirmed Sonoma County case introduced beforehand.

“The Placer patient is critically ill and in isolation at a local hospital,” the well being division mentioned in a launch. “Close contacts of the patient are being quarantined and monitored.”

Because the case gave the impression to be related to journey, Placer County well being officers mentioned, it most probably doesn’t signify an occasion of local people unfold. Nonetheless, county well being officers have declared a neighborhood state of emergency.

“We expect to see additional cases in coming days, including cases of community spread, not linked to travel,” mentioned Well being Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “We are declaring these emergencies today so we will be able to activate and deploy resources to adequately respond to an increase in cases.”

Placer County officers didn’t say if the 2 sufferers knew one another or had contact with one another on the cruise.

ALSO READ:

Two New Coronavirus Instances In Santa Clara County; New Case Reported In Berkeley

Contra Costa County Confirms First Native Case Of Coronavirus

San Mateo County Stories First Coronavirus Case; Affected person In Isolation

2 New Coronavirus Instances In Santa Clara County; At Least 9 So Far In County

Important Provides Run Low As Bay Space Coronavirus Instances Improve

2nd Washington State Affected person Dies of Coronavirus; Gov. Declares State of Emergency

2 North Bay VacaValley Hospital Well being Care Employees Check Constructive For Coronavirus

New On-line Map Tracks Rising Coronavirus World Menace in Actual Time

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Sonoma County officers mentioned the unidentified affected person “has symptoms of the virus, and is currently in stable condition in an isolation room at a local hospital.”

“The patient, who recently returned from a cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico, has been in the county for 10 days,” the well being division mentioned in a launch.

Assessments performed by the California Division of Public Well being and in shut coordination with the CDC, County and hospital officers led to the presumptive optimistic analysis.

Well being and hospital officers had been at the moment within the technique of figuring out people the affected person has had contact with throughout the time they had been locally earlier than being hospitalized.

Santa Rosa resident Suzi Schultz informed the Santa Rosa Press Democrat that she additionally was on Grand Princess. She now wonders whether or not she has contracted coronavirus as a result of she returned dwelling sick.

The 59-year-old Schultz positioned herself below a 14-day quarantine and informed the paper she was feeling significantly better. She was involved as a result of she has but to be contacted by the cruise line or county well being officers.

“Why hasn’t anybody reached out sooner from the county or the cruise ship (company)?,” she informed the paper. “I sit here befuddled by the situation.”

To reply to this most up-to-date growth, the County of Sonoma declared a neighborhood public well being emergency in addition to a neighborhood emergency to reply to COVID-19.

“This recent presumptive positive case of COVID-19 is a cause for concern, and the county is declaring these emergencies to activate and deploy its resources to adequately respond to an increase of cases,” mentioned Well being Officer Dr. Celeste Philip. “They will allow us to work in tandem with our cities and health care providers to ensure we are prepared to combat an outbreak of COVID-19 in our communities.”

The county was at the moment awaiting check kits for COVID-19 for use at its public well being lab to be extra responsive when there are suspected circumstances,