corey-feldman-gets-death-threats-as-he’s-ready-to-expose-hollywood-pedophile-ring

The previous star of ‘The Goonies’ says he’ll reveal the names that allegedly molested him and his late pal Corey Haim in an upcoming self-funded documentary.

Mar 5, 2020

Corey Feldman has beefed up his safety after reportedly receiving demise threats whereas engaged on a brand new documentary exposing a Hollywood paedophile ring.

In line with the New York Put up’s gossip column Web page Six, the previous “The Goonies” star arrived at “The Wendy Williams Present” on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with a safety element, and stated “his life has been threatened since engaged on his doc,” a supply advised the outlet.

Corey is planning to launch his self-funded documentary, “My Fact: The Rape of two Coreys“, on his web site on Monday, after a number of streaming providers turned him down.

Explaining the idea of the movie, which covers the alleged experiences of him and his pal, the late Corey Haim, Corey advised Williams, “We had each been molested as kids. He was raped bodily. I used to be raped emotionally. I used to be molested.”

Whereas he has by no means named those that he claims abused him, he will likely be doing so within the documentary.

“I’m saying each identify that affected … our lives, and we have now victims speaking about their experiences … The one primary identify that everybody is ready to listen to … It’s a identify that everyone on the planet is aware of,” he teased, prompting host Williams into 15 seconds of silence.

“You are speechless. I’ve by no means seen you speechless. It is scary. It is very scary,” he stated.

Responding, Williams admitted, “I am frightened for you. You have solely received you and (your spouse) in opposition to the world.”