contra-costa-county-confirms-first-local-case-of-coronavirus

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County well being officers on Tuesday confirmed the county’s first native case of coronavirus. Officers with Contra Costa Well being Providers stated the particular person examined optimistic on Tuesday afternoon. The county’s public well being lab carried out the check, which is anticipated to be confirmed by the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention within the coming days.

The affected person is in isolation and is being handled at a county hospital, however well being officers wouldn’t disclose which one. The contaminated particular person had no recognized journey historical past and no recognized contact with anybody else confirmed to have COVID-19, CCHS officers stated.

The affected person was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, March 1, stated Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county’s public well being medical director. The affected person has underlying well being circumstances and is in important situation. Tzvieli stated they wouldn’t launch any extra details about the affected person.

“Contra Costa Health Services is conducting a thorough investigation to identify anyone who may have had contact with the patient before they were isolated,” Tzvieli stated, reiterating that every one hospitals within the county are protected for the general public.

Additionally on Tuesday, Santa Clara County reported two new instances of coronavirus and Berkeley reported its first case–it was a traveler who returned from Italy and had self-quarantined since returning.

Thus far within the Bay Space, three individuals have been contaminated with COVID-19 via neighborhood transmission.

There are no less than 30 confirmed and presumptive optimistic instances of coronavirus in all the Bay Space–three neighborhood unfold, 6 person-to-person unfold, 10 contaminated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, 7 travel-related and a couple of unknown.

Three of the instances from the Diamond Princess are being handled in Contra Costa County hospitals.

Coronavirus sufferers by County:

Alameda – 2

Napa – 2

Solano – 4

San Mateo – 2

Sonoma – 2

Santa Clara – 11

Contra Costa – 4

Marin – 1

This can be a growing story. Stick with CBS SF for the newest.