co-stars-ananya-panday-and-vijay-deverakonda-spotted-together

Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his Bollywood debut and none aside from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions can be launching the South sensation right here. Vijay will star alongside Ananya Panday within the romantic movie which is tentatively titled Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie’s capturing has already begun in Mumbai. A few days again, first footage from the units of the movie floated on-line and grabbed a whole lot of consideration as Ananya might be seen zooming round on a motorcycle with Vijay in that sequence. Now, the duo is being noticed nearly usually heading out for shoot within the surburbs of Mumbai.



Final evening, they had been clicked as they got here again after capturing for the movie. The duo was clicked stepping out of a jetty as they headed again residence. Dressed casually, the recent pair fortunately posed for the paparazzi ready to catch a glimpse of them. Check out the photographs under.











