‘clancy-and-willie’-host-allan-lotsberg-inducted-into-minnesota-broadcasters-hall-of-fame

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allan Lotsberg, who was one of many two hosts of the WCCO weekday youngsters’s present “Clancy and Willie” within the ’60s and ’70s, has been inducted into the Pavek Museum’s Minnesota Broadcasting Corridor of Fame.

Lotsberg died in November 2019.

Lotsberg performed Willie Ketchem on “Clancy and Willie” and in addition hosted WCCO’s “Comedy and Classics,” which was a program that aired basic motion pictures.

His widow, Jackie, stated even a long time after “Clancy and Willie” ended, folks would acknowledge him and share their reminiscences.

Lately, he was additionally an everyday within the Twin Cities theater scene.

Among the many different inductees this 12 months are KDIO proprietor and announcer Don Egert, KARE sportscaster Randy Shaver, KTIS broadcaster Pam Lundell, and KSTP Radio host Larry “Moon” Thompson.

A few of WCCO-TV’s broadcasters which have beforehand been inducted into the corridor of fame have included Dave Moore, Mark Rosen, Don Shelby, Pat Miles, Invoice Carlson, Mary Davies, Paul Douglas, Bud Kraehling, Nancy Nelson, Darcy Pohland, and others.