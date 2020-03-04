cilic-and-kyrgios-join-stellar-queen’s-line-up

Marin Cilic is a former two-time winner at Queen’s Membership

Two-time champion Marin Cilic and Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios have added their names to a star-studded listing of gamers for the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen’s Membership this summer time.

Cilic has performed the match for the final 13 years, successful the title in 2012 and 2018, whereas Kyrgios’ finest outcome right here got here two years in the past when he went all the way down to champion Cilic within the semi-finals.

The pair be a part of High 10 gamers Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, defending champion Feliciano Lopez, and document five-time holder Andy Murray in committing to play the occasion, health allowing.

Nick Kyrgios’ performances have typically been overshadowed by his controversial behaviour

Kyrgios, who reached the final 16 of the Australian Open in January, dropping in 4 units to Rafael Nadal, mentioned: “I really like enjoying on grass, and The Queen’s Membership courts are pretty much as good as any on the earth. I would like to go deep on the Fever-Tree Championships and at Wimbledon this 12 months. I have been enjoying properly, so I am pumped for what’s to come back.”

Cilic added: “The Fever-Tree Championships is without doubt one of the finest tournaments on the ATP Tour and one I like to play yearly. I’d like to win a 3rd title at The Queen’s Membership in June after which to take my finest kind in to Wimbledon.”

The Fever-Tree Championships happen from 15th-21st June.

Kyrgios’ conduct at Queen’s has overshadowed his tennis over the past two years. In 2018 he was fined £13,000 for making a lewd gesture with a water bottle, and final 12 months’s histrionics over two matches in someday value him nearly £14,000. Within the first he accused a line decide of “rigging the sport” and mocked and swore at umpire Fergus Murphy, and within the second he smashed a ball out of the stadium.

