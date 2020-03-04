cilaos-added-to-champion-field

Cilaos Emery was the one horse supplemented on the six-day affirmation stage for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Coach Willie Mullins opted so as to add the eight-year-old to the sphere, after Cilaos Emery staked his declare for honours with a simple victory within the Pink Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran final month.

It was his first run over hurdles for greater than two years, after being campaigned over fences.

Mullins additionally has Sharjah among the many 19 horses in rivalry for the Pageant’s first-day showpiece.

Ante-post favorite Epatante stays heading in the right direction. Coach Nicky Henderson revealed a minor coughing scare with the Christmas Hurdle winner, however was assured she would make the race.

The JP McManus-owned mare is amongst 5 probables for the Seven Barrows coach, who’s looking for an eighth win within the two-mile championship.

His different hopefuls are final 12 months’s Triumph Hurdle victor Pentland Hills, Name Me Lord, Fusil Raffles and Verdana Blue.

Henry de Bromhead has left in Irish Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle, although she has been earmarked for the Shut Brothers Mares’ Hurdle on the identical card as an alternative.

Darver Star and Petit Mouchoir, who had been second and third respectively to Honeysuckle at Leopardstown, stand their floor.

Evan Williams’ Silver Streak is about to attempt once more after ending third at odds of 80-1 final 12 months, whereas Micky Hammond’s shock Combating Fifth Hurdle victor Cornerstone Lad is one other within the combine.

Finishing the checklist are Ballyandy, Coeur Elegant, Darasso, Gumball, Le Patriote, Not So Sleepy and Supasundae.