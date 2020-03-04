chris-brown-irritates-people-for-bragging-about-std-free-after-‘long-weekend-of-partying’

Instagram

The ‘Kiss Kiss’ hitmaker is accused of disrespecting his child mama Ammika Harris after sharing a crude meme that expresses his emotions after getting checked for sexually-transmitted ailments.

Mar 4, 2020

Chris Brown simply pressed individuals’s buttons within the incorrect method with certainly one of his newest Instagram posts. The 30-year-old singer not too long ago shared a meme as he is bragging about being STD-free after a “lengthy weekend of partying.”

Within the video, two guys have been seen dancing excitedly, seemingly reflecting the “With You” hitmaker’s emotions concerning the take a look at consequence for sexually-transmitted ailments which got here again unfavourable. “Whenever you and ya homie go to the identical clinic after an extended weekend of partying and ya take a look at come again NEGATIVE,” he captioned it.

The put up has disappeared from his web page, however not earlier than individuals caught wind of it and reposted it on-line. Not amused by Chris’ joke, many social media customers took to the remark part of the reposted video to slam the Virginia-born star.

“Not cute in any respect Chris brown or not,” one commented. One other wrote, “I guess this occurs far more than what us ladies wanna know.” A 3rd consumer introduced up Chris’ ex Rihanna as remarking, “That is why he won’t ever have Rihanna once more!”

Some others accused him of disrespecting his child mama Ammika Harris. “He simply do not obtained no respect for the child mama, now do he?” one remark learn. One other stated, “Im embarrassed for the girlfriend.” Seemingly referring to Drake who was not too long ago accused of disrespecting his personal child mama Sophie Brussaux on his new tune “When to Say When”, one other consumer wrote, “Then they be mad trigger they obtained infants by ‘flukes.’ ”

Chris welcomed his second baby, a son named Aeko, with Ammika in November 2019. Following the beginning of their baby, the singer and the mannequin have been rumored getting again collectively, although it is by no means confirmed.

Chris can be a father to 4-year-old daughter Royalty from a fling with former flame Nia Guzman.