‘chicago-fire’-boss-teases-brett’s-future-with-her-birth-mom,-cruz’s-wedding-&-more

The top of the Feb. 26 episode of ‘Chicago Fire’ featured Brett coming face-to-face together with her start mom. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with showrunner Derek Haas about what’s subsequent, together with scoop on Cruz’s marriage ceremony.

Brett has simply jumped on fairly the emotional curler coaster. She’s met her start mom, who’s pregnant once more at 46. Brett’s start mom needs a relationship together with her daughter in any method that Brett will enable. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Chicago Hearth boss Derek Haas about whether or not or not Brett will pursue a relationship together with her start mom.

“After the weirdness of driving out there and having this man shut the door in her face, I think she thought, ‘Okay, that’s the universe telling me I should have just gone with my gut originally and whatever mess is going on here I don’t need in my life,’” Derek informed HollywoodLife. “But then when she meets her, we thought it was really interesting as a writers’ room that a lot of times they’re teen moms giving up a child for adoption, so the idea that 30 years later here shows up mom who’s pregnant was interesting. Brett is so guileless and good-hearted that once she sees her, I think there are a ton of emotions going on. Ultimately, Brett is going to want to know more about the woman who gave birth to her.”

Casey was the one to drive Brett to her mom’s home earlier within the episode. “He’s always been a guy that keeps his chin up and is optimistic and is a good sounding board, so it’s natural to me,” Derek stated of Casey coming together with Brett’s journey. Nevertheless, Derek famous that Brett will “bring more people” within the loop about what’s occurring together with her start mom.

Chicago Hearth, which was simply renewed for three extra seasons, simply had an enormous crossover episode with Chicago P.D. and the present can be celebrating Cruz’s marriage ceremony within the 19th episode of the season. Derek was in a position to tease a little bit of what the episode will deliver: “The episode is going to be one of these episodes where most of the episode takes place inside the firehouse and our characters are all in the common room as they usually are and the bells go off and they rush to the apparatus floor, where their trucks are and the doors are chained and there are people out there. It’s going to be a different episode than we usually do. This is going to be the shift before Cruz’s wedding. Things are going to be jumping off and lots of tension going to be high. That’s a big one that’s coming up.” Chicago Hearth season eight airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.