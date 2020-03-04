Charlie Baker voted in the Republican presidential primary. For whom, he won’t say.

Gov. Charlie Baker solid his poll within the Republican presidential main Tuesday evening. And whereas the reasonable Massachusetts governor says he didn’t vote for President Donald Trump, he refused to disclose how he in any other case voted.

“I said before I wasn’t going to get into presidential politics, and I’m not going to do it tonight,” Baker informed reporters at his polling place in Swampscott in a video revealed by the State Home Information Service.

“I said before that I didn’t vote for President Trump last time and said I wasn’t gonna vote for him this time either,” he added.

Inside 15 minutes of polls closing in Massachusetts, the Related Press projected Trump because the winner of the state’s Republican main over his intra-party challenger, former Gov. Invoice Weld, who Baker has known as a “mentor.” Nevertheless, the present governor has persistently declined to again Weld’s long-shot marketing campaign, regardless of his criticism of a few of Trump’s insurance policies and rhetoric. The transfer mirrors Baker’s latest efforts to keep away from choosing a aspect in Trump’s impeachment trial.

“I don’t want to get into presidential politics,” he repeated, when requested who else he voted for on the poll Tuesday. “I have a day job that people pay me to do, and it’s not about that. It’s about working the issues that matter here in Massachusetts.”

Within the 2016 presidential main race, Baker had fewer qualms wading into nationwide politics, endorsing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie a month earlier than the election.

“I don’t ever want to be in a position where people say you didn’t have a position on something of significance and importance,” he mentioned, because the State Home Information Service reported on the time.

After Christie dropped out, Baker declined to endorse one other Republican candidate and, in the end, mentioned he solid a clean poll within the basic election. Requested in regards to the quote — which native Democrats have begun to throw again at him — about not taking a place, Baker mentioned that nothing had modified.

He did, nevertheless, acknowledge voting for himself within the election for Swampscott’s Republican City Committee.

“With a little luck, I’ll get re-elected,” Baker mentioned, knocking on a wooden desk.