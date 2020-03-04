charles-oakley-empathizes-with-spike-lee-over-treatment-at-madison-square-garden

Spike Lee bailed on his New York Knicks’ courtside seat for the remainder of the season. Possibly he can commiserate with former Knicks enforcer Charles Oakley, anyplace however inside Madison Sq. Backyard.

Lee had sufficient of being held by safety in a dispute over his correct entrance to a Knicks recreation when he invoked the identify of govt chairman James Dolan’s No. 1 nemesis and fellow Backyard agitator.

“You want to arrest me like Charles Oakley?” Lee shouted at safety Monday evening.

The wild scene at MSG was sufficient to set off Oakley, who had his spat in 2017 when he was arrested after an altercation with safety officers. Watching Lee, the Oscar-winning writer-director, undergo one other dust-up had Oakley feeling as if he was in some form of sequel to He Obtained (Kicked Out of The) Recreation.

“It’s got to be stopped in some kind of way,” Oakley informed The Related Press in a telephone interview Tuesday evening. “The NBA has got to take a look at this. You can’t keep closing your eyes to this. This is like, turn your head if you see someone beat somebody up and you just keep walking. It just keeps happening in New York. People are not going to come here because it’s the same thing over and over and over. They got a new president and all everyone is talking about what happened between Spike Lee and the Garden.”

The incident occurred on the primary evening on the job for Leon Rose, the longtime participant agent who was employed Monday as workforce president.

“I know Leon. He’s a great guy,” Oakley mentioned. “But hey, this is something probably (former President Barack) Obama can’t fix.”

Oakley’s lawsuit towards Dolan and Madison Sq. Backyard, stemming from his ejection from a recreation and ensuing arrest three years in the past, was dismissed final month.

MSG known as for “peace between us” when a federal decide dismissed Oakley’s declare, although the rebounding machine mentioned he’ll enchantment.

“There should have been peace anyway,” Oakley mentioned. “I played there 10 years. Show me some respect. They keep me disrespecting me. I feel sorry for the people who stuff keeps happening to. It’s just not right.”

Decide Richard J. Sullivan dominated final month in U.S. District Courtroom in Manhattan that the case “had the feel of a public relations campaign” and Oakley hadn’t alleged a believable authorized declare beneath federal pleading requirements.

Oakley had alleged assault, battery and false imprisonment, together with defamation after Dolan and the Knicks implied he had an issue with alcohol. Oakley was sitting close to Dolan at a recreation on Feb. 8, 2017. He was approached by safety quickly after arriving and commenced to scuffle with them earlier than he was faraway from his seat and arrested.

“I didn’t do nothing,” Oakley mentioned. “I got drug out and talked about like I was a person laying in the street.”

The Knicks’ newest case occurred Monday evening when a video circulated on-line throughout New York’s 125-123 victory over Houston displaying Lee getting annoyed and yelling at Backyard safety exterior an elevator, resulting in confusion that he could have been thrown out of the constructing. Nonetheless, a Knicks spokesman mentioned that was unfaithful and that it was merely a difficulty of Lee utilizing the improper entrance.

Lee mentioned he has been utilizing the worker entrance on 33rd Avenue for greater than 20 years as a season ticket holder. The Knicks needed him to make use of the doorway for celebrities, which is 2 blocks away.

Lee informed ESPN on Tuesday he wouldn’t be attending one other Knicks house recreation this season.

“This doesn’t damage Spike Lee,” Oakley mentioned. “This does damage to the fans at the game. The fans who watch on TV. And of the NBA. To see one of the franchise owners keep acting like this, it’s just bad.”

The Knicks are 19-42 and headed towards their seventh straight season out of the playoffs.

“I ain’t ever seen a team lose make this much news,” Oakley mentioned. “Maybe the Dallas Cowboys.”