chargers,-rams-surprise-area-students-for-read-across-america-day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Learn Throughout America Day coincides with the birthday of one of many biggest youngsters’s authors of all time, Dr. Seuss.

And on Monday, the Chargers did their half to have fun the enjoyment of studying with former large receiver Kassim Osgood and members of the Charger ladies dropping by Payne Elementary College to learn of the classics to 150 college students.

“For the Chargers, it’s very personal,” Osgood mentioned. “Getting out in the community just shows that I’m not just here to play football. I’m not here to worry about selling tickets and winning football games, we actually care about the community.”

Osgood mentioned that, as a father, he understands the significance of cultivating a love of studying and studying at an early age and instilling the worth of a superb schooling.

“The future of our society depends on the upbringing of the children,” Osgood mentioned. “Getting them knowledge about how to give back and loving one another is something that we really, desperately need nowadays.”

However, principally, Osgood mentioned he enjoys spending time interacting with younger youngsters.

“Kids have no boundaries, they just go in and they’re instantly best friends with everybody they meet,” Osgood mentioned. “I would love to have adults start to model that kind of aspect where when you meet somebody new, you shake hands and you become best friends right away.”

Sebastian Joseph-Day reads to college students at Westlake Elementary College. (CBSLA)

And the Chargers weren’t alone of their efforts. The Rams additionally took half within the nation’s largest celebration of studying at Westlake Elementary College the place Sebastian Joseph-Day, Rampage and members of the entrance workplace employees learn to college students, answered questions and signed autographs.

“Rampage and I just came in and surprised some students and just read to them,” Joseph-Day mentioned. “It was awesome.”