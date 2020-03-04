celtics-collapse,-give-up-51-points-in-4th-quarter-to-lose-to-nets-in-ot

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant referred to as it a masterpiece. The Celtics referred to as it an unacceptable collapse. The Brooklyn Nets had been simply glad it ended up as a victory.

Caris LeVert scored 37 of his career-high 51 factors within the fourth quarter and additional time to assist the Nets erase a 21-point, second-half deficit and beat Boston 129-120 on Tuesday evening.

“The basket was so big at that point. I got some easy layups going to the rim,” LeVert stated. “I’m just trying to get a good look.”

It was a shocking finish to a four-game shedding streak for Brooklyn, which is attempting to carry onto the ultimate playoff spot within the Jap Convention. Boston has misplaced two straight.

LeVert had all of Brooklyn’s 11 factors within the additional interval, ending simply three factors shy of the Nets’ season excessive for a participant. Kyrie Irving scored 54 factors towards Chicago on Jan. 31.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson pulled his starters within the third quarter earlier than inserting LeVert within the fourth. LeVert despatched the sport to the additional body, getting fouled on a 3-point try by Marcus Sensible and connecting on all of his free throws with 0.2 seconds left.

“The second quarter, I think I only had like two buckets that quarter and the third quarter I didn’t score,” LeVert stated. “I knew that if I got the chance to go back in there we had a shot at winning the game.”

That capped a 51-point fourth quarter by the Nets, a franchise document for many factors in any interval.

“It’s really hard to even comment,” Atkinson stated. “I’m trying to, like, process it all — 51 points in the fourth quarter against a team like that.”

Kevin Durant, who’s out for the season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, cheered LeVert on from afar.

“That 50 was beautiful, Vert,” Durant tweeted. “Thank you for that masterpiece.”

Irving, who left the Celtics in free company this previous summer time, was sidelined for the Nets’ second go to of the season to Boston after present process arthroscopic surgical procedure on Tuesday to alleviate a proper shoulder impingement. Irving was dominated out for the season in February due to the damage.

His absence didn’t cease followers from taunting him with chants of “Where is Kyrie? Where is Kyrie?” within the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 factors. Kemba Walker returned to motion following a five-game absence with left knee soreness and had 21 factors. Sensible added 14 factors and 10 rebounds earlier than fouling out in additional time.

Sensible had some phrases for officers after the ultimate buzzer and needed to be separated by teammates earlier than being led into the tunnel.

Boston went simply 1 for six from the sector in additional time.

“Sometimes things don’t go your way and the other team gets to feeling really good and then you feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders to finish the game,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens stated. “Usually you do that with your effort. … We didn’t get any of that stuff. So we deserved to lose.”

The Celtics performed with out Jayson Tatum, who sat out with an sickness. Additionally they misplaced Gordon Hayward, who left the sport at halftime with a bruised proper knee. Boston scored 23 factors off 21 Brooklyn turnovers and was in management earlier than the Nets rallied behind LeVert and their bench.

“You’ve got to treat it as a learning experience,” Hayward stated. “When you take your foot off the gas, anybody can come back on you,”

TIP-INS

Nets: The Nets’ earlier highest-scoring interval this season was 43 factors within the fourth towards Charlotte on Nov. 16. The franchise document is 48 factors within the fourth quarter on March 9, 1980, towards Detroit. … Nets guard Garrett Temple, who sprained his proper shoulder in Saturday’s loss at Miami, performed 22 minutes.

Celtics: Hayward stated his knee was sore, however he doesn’t suppose the knee damage is severe. Nonetheless he doesn’t anticipate to journey with the workforce for Wednesday’s journey to Cleveland. … Boston misplaced its third consecutive additional time sport at house.

WILD FOURTH

The Nets reduce it to 116-112 with lower than a minute to play when Brown got here up empty on a jumper. LeVert was fouled on Brooklyn’s subsequent journey down the ground, however made simply one in all two free throws.

Brooklyn received the rebound and LeVert had an important take a look at a 3, however his shot rattled in an out. Boston’s Daniel Theis received the rebound, was fouled and hit each of his free throws.

DeAndre Jordan received a dunk with 6.7 seconds left to make it 118-115. The Celtics had hassle getting the ball in bounds and Rodions Kurucs pressured a tie up with Walker with 3.6 seconds left. He gained the soar ball and referred to as timeout with 1.Four seconds left.

Brooklyn received the ball into LeVert, who was fouled and calmly sank his three free throws.

NOT IN MY HOUSE

Sensible confirmed off his leaping capacity when he blocked Jarrett Allen’s two-handed dunk try on the rim within the first quarter. Sensible celebrated the denial by working down the court docket giving a Dikembe Mutombo-esque wag of his finger.

ABSOLUTELY NOT ❌ pic.twitter.com/wi7lXzJxDi — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 4, 2020

UP NEXT

Nets: Open three-game homestand at Memphis on Wednesday.

Celtics: Go to Cleveland Wednesday.