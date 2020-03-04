caught-on-video:-sedan-spews-smoke-while-pushing-pickup-truck-in-north-hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person has been arrested in reference to a highway rage incident in North Hollywood.

The incident occurred Monday at Victory and Laurel Canyon boulevards.

The LAPD says they arrested the motive force of a white sedan, seen in cellular phone video pushing the rear of a pickup truck with the motive force’s aspect door ajar. The video confirmed smoke spewing from the tires of the white sedan.

An arrest for Assault with a Lethal Weapon has been made in reference to this incident, which occurred Monday night within the space of Victory Blvd & Laurel Canyon.

pic.twitter.com/0NVDI4riDE — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 4, 2020

Witnesses informed police the incident started when the truck allegedly hit the automotive, however the driver didn’t have insurance coverage and tried to take off.

The motive force was arrested on suspicion of assault with a lethal weapon. His identify was not launched.