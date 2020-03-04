casillas’-home-raided-by-portuguese-authorities

Iker Casillas’ residence was one a quantity raided by Portuguese authorities investigating suspected tax evasion

The house of former Spain and Actual Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has been raided by authorities in Portugal investigating suspected tax evasion in soccer transfers.

Casillas’ residence was one among a quantity visited by Portuguese authorities on Wednesday.

He stated on Twitter that “transparency is one among my rules” and that he’ll totally cooperate with authorities. He stated he was “not involved” and had complete belief within the Portuguese judicial system.

The lawyer generals workplace stated in a press release 76 searches had been carried out. The targets had been the premises of soccer golf equipment, brokers and attorneys. Greater than 180 cops, 101 tax inspectors and 16 magistrates took half within the operation.

The investigation covers transfers and different offers since 2015, the assertion stated. Authorities are wanting into whether or not tax evasion and cash laundering occurred.

Casillas, who joined Porto after leaving Actual Madrid, is operating for the presidency of the Spanish soccer federation.