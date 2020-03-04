caroline-manzo-‘open’-to-returning-to-‘rhonj’:-she-feels-she-could-handle-face-off-with-teresa

Caroline Manzo has some fond recollections from her time on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and isn’t against returning to the Bravo sequence so she will add her carefree perspective to the solid.

Caroline Manzo, 58, could also be returning to The Actual Housewives of New Jersey for its 11th season and it may result in fascinating moments! The previous solid member of the Bravo present loved her time as a actuality star on probably the most common sequence within the nation and wouldn’t thoughts to hitch the drama as soon as once more. “Caroline loved the good moments on ‘RHONJ’ and would be very open to coming back to the show full-time, but only as a full-time wife,” a supply EXCLUSIVELY informed HollywoodLife. “It doesn’t matter to her who’s in the cast, as long as Bravo comes correct, meaning a good offer and not a friend, she’d be very interested in considering returning to the show.”

Returning to the present would additionally contain working aspect by aspect together with her former BFF and present RHONJ solid member Teresa Giudice, 47, who she began feuding with after Teresa accused her of turning her and her now estranged husband Joe Giudice, 47, into the feds for his or her involvement in tax evasion and fraud. Though there may be rigidity between the 2 if Caroline did be part of the present once more as a full-time spouse, she’s able to go face to face. “Caroline remains the only person to have the ‘is what it is attitude’ and is confident enough to remain true to herself when dealing with Teresa should she have to, which the current cast could use,” the supply defined.

Though there might be a face off between Caroline and Teresa, the 2 began hypothesis that they sort of made up once they filmed a Sabra hummus Tremendous Bowl industrial collectively in early Jan. A earlier supply additionally informed us that the women spoke to one another earlier than filming it to clear the air a bit. “They spoke on the phone before they saw one another where they said what they needed to say to move on,” the supply EXCLUSIVELY stated. “This really helped clear the air for them to see one another and it was peaceful and respectful with zero issues.” Along with the peaceable reunion, Teresa is thought to be greatest associates with Caroline’s estranged sister Dina Manzo, 47, so something’s potential at this level!

We’ll be looking out to see what occurs with Caroline and the brand new season of RHONJ!