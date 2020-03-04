Camila Cabello Is All Smiles With Shawn Mendes At Her ‘Cinderella’-Themed Birthday Bash — Pics

For her 23rd birthday, Camila Cabello took a break from filming the brand new ‘Cinderella’ film and celebrated with an enormous celebration — and her man, Shawn Mendes, flew in for the event!

Camila Cabello turned 23 on March 3, and he or she celebrated in STYLE! The singer, who’s presently in England whereas filming Cinderella, had a celebration on the evening of her huge day, and it was fully Cinderella themed. Solid and crew members posted pictures on social media, which confirmed Camila’s pumpkin carriage cake and extra. Director Kay Cannon shared a pic of Camila smiling broad with pleasure on the celebration, along with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, by her aspect. The lovebirds had been glowing as they fortunately celebrated Camila’s huge day.

In one other pic, the completely happy couple posed for a selfie with Camila’s co-star, Fra Charge. Fra’s pics additionally present Camila blowing out her candles, and stuffing some cake in her mouth, too. On Camila’s personal Instagram Story, she posted a number of behind-the-scenes movies of herself dancing with some buddies on the celebration, and total, it regarded like she had an unimaginable time! After all, filming Cinderella has been fairly time consuming, however the group positively acquired to let unfastened at Camila’s birthday celebration.

After going public with their relationship throughout the summer season of 2019, Camila and Shawn have been far more low-key in 2020. Again in January, they each attended the Grammy Awards, however opted to stroll the pink carpet individually. Nevertheless, they reunited at an after-party, and movies from the wild evening out confirmed them packing on the PDA inside.

Camila and Shawn had been buddies for years earlier than their relationship turned romantic final yr. Camila sings all in regards to the emotions altering on her album, Romance, which was launched in December. In the meantime, followers are anxiously ready for some new music from Shawn, and as soon as it’s right here, we’ll hopefully get HIS aspect of this love story in some songs!