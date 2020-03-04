bts-drops-stunning-‘black-swan’-video-&-fans-are-going-wild-over-jungkook-&-jimin’s-leather-corsets

BTS launched the official video for ‘Black Swan,’ and whereas each second of the visible had the ARMY screaming, some followers couldn’t deal with how scorching Jungkook and Jimin seemed of their leather-based corset seems to be.

“What did I do in my previous life to deserve Jungkook in a corset?” one BTS fan tweeted on Mar. Four after the band launched the official music video for “Black Swan.” Within the visible for the primary single off of Map Of The Soul: 7, the boys — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – carry out their trademark elaborate choreography inside the halls of an ornate Broadway theatre. Whereas there are many moments to go away the ARMY feeling blessed, a sure a part of the fanbase simply couldn’t assist however scream after seeing Junghook and Jimin each sporting leather-based corsets as a part of their black outfits.

“jungkook in a black corset periodt,” one tweeted, summing up the response of many. “thank u to whoever put jimin in that beautiful corset and made him dance in it.” “THIS DAMN CORSET [DEAD] Like I wasn’t already losing it enough with the concept photos GIVE ME STRENGTH.” “How Jimin manages to dance with that corset on is beyond me.” “I KNOW JIMIN IS THE BLACK SWAN, BUT I WANT TO KNOW WHAT DOES THE CORSET MEAN? WHY ONLY JIKOOK WEARING THEM?” “CORSET CORSET CORSET THAT DAMN CORSET.”

“Whoever decided to put a corset on Jimin and Jungkook I wish you a lifetime of happiness,” one tweeted, and a lifetime of happiness was condensed into 3:37 for BTS followers. The video for “Black Swan” depicts the band “transforming from swans into black swans on stage,” the band’s administration stated in a press launch. “The black and white attire symbolizing the swans and the performance set on a picturesque stage amplify the artistic sensibility of the song.”

Described as an “Emo Hip Hop track that brings together a touch of dreamy Cloud rap, trap drum beats, doleful lo-fi guitar sounds, and a catchy hook to create perfect harmony,” the band first launched this lead single in January, one month forward of Map Of The Soul: 7. “The heart no longer races / When hearing the music play / Tryna pull up / Seems like time has stopped / Oh that would be my first death / I been always afraid of,” the tune’s translated lyrics learn. Together with the one, the band put out an artwork movie that showcased the theatrical idea of the tune (and subsequent video.)

In a single second on this “art film,” there’s a “cage” made of sunshine beams. Mild and shadow would play a vital half within the official music video. At occasions, the band’s shadows don’t sync up with their actions. “The shadow can represent the misguided intention behind the artists. ‘Black Swan’ is about losing your passion. The shadow is not necessarily the passion but actually the dark side of it,” one fan theorized.