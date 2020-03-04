brotherly-love:-project-ensonga’s-colorful-care-packages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bunch of volunteers discovered a method to assist ladies in underdeveloped nations keep in class, and it’s utilizing one thing many women right here may take with no consideration. Inside St. David’s Episcopal Church in Wayne, you’ll typically hear the unmistakable sound of stitching machines.

“These things will go to people in need,” mentioned 15-year-old Conestoga Excessive College sophomore Ainsley Payne. “That’s just such a good feeling.”

“These things” are reusable sanitary merchandise for women and girls. Leslie Roy obtained the thought 4 years in the past whereas on a mission journey in Uganda to feed youngsters. She all of the sudden wanted pads, however in contrast to within the US, disposable merchandise weren’t available.

“I thought, ‘These kids, if they can’t afford to eat lunch every day, aren’t going to be able to buy a disposable product,’” Leslie mentioned.

Leslie and a staff of volunteers began Undertaking Ensonga, stitching washable menstrual hygiene kits out of cheerful vibrant material for women and girls.

Volunteer Meg Tredinnick defined how the shields work. “It has these pockets in it that fit the liners, then it has snaps that snap around the underwear.”

The sample comes from a world group known as Days For Women. Every thing is made to exacting specs in order that they’ll maintain up for 3 years of handwashing and line-drying. They’re filled with underwear and different provides in a home made bag.

“When the girls would have the kits, you’d go into the dorms, and they were thrilled,” Leslie mentioned.

The merchandise could make an enormous distinction in training. Women in creating nations typically miss college simply because they’re menstruating.

“Missing a week of school every month, you miss a lot,” mentioned volunteer Rush Senapathy, a Conestoga Excessive College senior. “You miss a lot in a day here, so I can only imagine what they’re missing there.”

This staff has delivered 2,200 kits to this point. They’re additionally instructing seamstresses in creating nations the right way to make them, so these can turn out to be a actuality in every single place.

