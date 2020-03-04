Broncos podcast: Analyzing the trade for cornerback A.J. Bouye, what Denver saw at the NFL Combine and more insight

On this version of the First-and-Orange podcast, Denver Publish beat writers Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran analyze the Broncos’ commerce for Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye. What does Bouye deliver to Denver, and what does the transfer imply for Chris Harris’ future in orange and blue?

Plus, prolonged evaluation on what the Broncos noticed ultimately week’s NFL Mix, the staff’s determination to finally franchise tag security Justin Simmons, what different free brokers/potential trades make sense for Denver this offseason and way more.

