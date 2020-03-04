Broncos podcast: Analyzing the trade for cornerback A.J. Bouye, what Denver saw at the NFL Combine and more insight

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
On this version of the First-and-Orange podcast, Denver Publish beat writers Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran analyze the Broncos’ commerce for Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye. What does Bouye deliver to Denver, and what does the transfer imply for Chris Harris’ future in orange and blue?
Plus, prolonged evaluation on what the Broncos noticed ultimately week’s NFL Mix, the staff’s determination to finally franchise tag security Justin Simmons, what different free brokers/potential trades make sense for Denver this offseason and way more.
Broncos have trade in place for Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye, source says
The Broncos bought a head begin on rebuilding their cornerback corps Tuesday by agreeing to amass A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round draft choose, a league supply confirmed. ESPN first reported the deal.
For Broncos executive Matt Russell, offseason is juggling act between free agency, draft
Matt Russell’s first scouting project from the New England Patriots almost 20 years in the past was to guage gamers at Colorado State, Montana, Montana State, Jap Washington and Washington through a driving journey.