britney-spears’-son-jayden-claims-she-wants-to-quit-music-during-candid-instagram-q&a

Britney Spears’ youngest son – 13-year-old Jayden James Federline – revealed throughout a candid Instagram Stay Q&A that his mother needs to stop music. Jayden was at his father Kevin Federline’s residence on Tuesday when he determined to have interaction along with his followers on social media and spill some secrets and techniques.

As followers know, Britney has been underneath her father Jamie’s court-appointed conservatorship for greater than a decade, which suggests he has management over her profession endeavors and funds.

Jayden James spilling, needed to make him a gangsta tribute with the highlights.

Freedom of speech, free JJ & SP and #FreeBritney

He did THAT 🥺🌺 pic.twitter.com/LcWOiIR7Qy — Kayla (@kbrackson) March 4, 2020

When a “Free Britney” remark appeared throughout Jayden’s 15-minute Q&A, he claimed he would inform the “whole story” about Spears if he may get 5,000 followers on Instagram. He additionally promised that “stuff” would come out sooner or later after he will get “really popular.”

Jayden went on to debate his mother’s future within the music trade, and he shared a dialog he not too long ago had with the Poisonous singer.

“Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don’t think that … I don’t know, dude. I don’t even know,” stated Jayden. “I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

Jayden on Britney Spears and #freebritney pic.twitter.com/bgrJR8BzhD — The Pisces Prince 👑 #FREEBRITNEY (@touchofpisces) March 4, 2020

When a fan requested if Jamie Spears was controlling Britney by way of her conservatorship, Jayden stated he didn’t know. {The teenager} additionally referred to as his grandfather a “pretty big d*ck” and added that he “can go die.”

Final August, Kevin Federline acquired a restraining order in opposition to Jamie for 3 years after an incident occurred between Jamie and Britney’s oldest son, 14-year-old Sean Preston Federline.

Jayden additionally had some form phrases for Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari, saying that he was “good” and “nice,” and describing him as “a really good dude.”

Jayden claimed that he wouldn’t get in bother for answering questions on his livestream as a result of his dad doesn’t care, he’s the “best dad ever,” and is “literally Jesus.” Nevertheless, inside hours of the Q&A, Jayden’s Instagram account was set to personal and all of his posts had been deleted.



