brett-brown-has-an-interesting-reaction-to-the-76ers-being-swept-by-the-lakers-and-clippers

The Sixers misplaced twice in three days at Staples Middle this week. The Clippers did the deed Sunday and the Lakers adopted up Tuesday.

For Philly coach Brett Brown, the sweep wasn’t all dangerous, for one fascinating motive.

Brown informed reporters after the Sixers’ 120-107 loss to the Lakers that dealing with two of the highest groups within the West late within the season was like playoff basketball, one thing Philly is on observe to expertise this season.

“Sadistically, we like it, like, actually,” he mentioned. “You actually . . . need to determine what life seems to be like within the playoffs? Do what we simply did: go play the Clippers on the highway, go play the Lakers on the highway, and I prefer it, as a result of it is actual.”

The Lakers put away the Sixers within the second quarter Tuesday, outscoring them 37-19 within the interval to take an 11-point halftime lead. LA by no means trailed once more after going forward within the first half.

“The depth that the Lakers got here out with within the second interval after we had a reasonably good first interval, that’s playoff physicality, that’s playoff protection, and offensively we did not reply to that,” Brown mentioned earlier than including a graphic description of the Sixers’ play.

Brown ignored the truth that the workforce performed short-handed each nights. Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (again) have been out for the 2 video games and Josh Richardson (concussion) didn’t play Tuesday. A six-point loss to the Clippers and a nasty quarter in opposition to the Lakers aren’t the worst outcomes, then.

Brown additionally has the luxurious of letting losses develop into educating moments. Philadelphia (37-25) is sixth within the East however leads the seventh-place Nets, who will not have Kyrie Irving the rest of the season, by 9 video games. The Sixers are 2 1/2 video games behind the Warmth for the fourth seed and home-court benefit within the first spherical. They’re 28-2 at Wells Fargo Middle.