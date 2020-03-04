bradley-cooper-&-irina-shayk-reunite-for-lunch-date-with-daughter,-2,-nearly-1-year-after-split

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are going the additional mile in co-parenting. The pair reunited for a lunch date in New York Metropolis with their two-year-old daughter, Lea, virtually one yr after their June 2019 cut up.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are proving there are completely no onerous emotions between them. On March 3, the pair had been noticed having fun with lunch along with their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, at Pier59 Studios in New York Metropolis, based on a supply for Leisure Tonight. As it might occur, the mannequin, 34, was on the studio for a Victoria’s Secret picture shoot and little Lea and her Oscar nominated dad, 45, determined to cease by, the supply shared with ET. The sighting comes almost one yr after Bradley and Irina’s June 2019 cut up, following the push of awards success for Bradley’s movie A Star Is Born. After almost 4 years collectively, the couple referred to as it quits throughout the summer season of 2019. However that hasn’t stopped them from making their amicable breakup work on behalf of their daughter.

Just one month following their cut up, Irina and Bradley got here to a mature resolution to co-parent their daughter in the identical place: NYC. Repeatedly, the previous A-list couple has demonstrated simply how devoted they’re to offering a semblance of consistency and stability for his or her little woman. Simply prior to now few days, Bradley was noticed out and about with Lea whereas she rode her little pink scooter on one of many Massive Apple’s many sidewalks. On Feb. 26, Irina and Lea loved a while out collectively within the metropolis and went for a stroll whereas holding on tightly to one another’s arms.

It shouldn’t come as a significant shock that Bradley and Irina are spending time collectively after their cut up. “The two will continue to spend time together because of their daughter,” a supply shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in June 2019. “When they’re together, which is often because of their daughter, they don’t spend much time talking together, so the breakup news makes sense. But, the split seems to be very friendly and there’s no bad blood between the two,” the supply confirmed. “They just want different things out of life. While it appears to be a mutual breakup, it seemed Irina wanted to end it more than Bradley, though Bradley knows it is what’s best.”

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, and their daughter, Lea, out and about [Broadimage/Shutterstock].

Even after they had been collectively, Bradley and Irina had been notoriously personal about their relationship and household life with Lea. Although they did make pink carpet appearances collectively a variety of occasions — Irina memorably supported Bradley throughout the 2019 Academy Awards when A Star Is Born was nominated for eight Oscars — they hardly ever spoke about their relationship. Now, it appears that evidently the 2 are nonetheless sustaining that stability {of professional} and private whereas making all the mandatory lodging for his or her candy daughter, Lea.