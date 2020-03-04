boys’-state-hockey-tournament-kicks-off-in-st.-paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State of Hockey is in full drive at Xcel Power Middle, as Wednesday marks the beginning of the Boys’ State Hockey Event.

The primary recreation of the event began promptly at 11 a.m. Class A has their quarterfinal video games on Wednesday and Class AA performs on Thursday.

At this time’s ticket costs will not be breaking the financial institution — it’s the tickets for video games later this week that may price huge bucks.

For a lot of right here, this can be a household custom.

The Hayden’s make this journey down from Hermantown yearly. It’s a particular time as three generations get collectively to point out love for one another and the sport of hockey.

“Great fun, we’ve been coming for years and years,” Katie Hayden stated. “We’re all together, we pick teams and cry when we lose but we’re happy to be here.”

Though that is the beginning of the state hockey event, crowds will not be mild. Numerous individuals make the journey to witness this Minnesota custom. In the event you plan on taking in some nice highschool hockey, be certain that to get to the ‘X’ early.