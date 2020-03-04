boston-voters-were-asked-to-show-ids-at-one-polling-place-until-officials-stepped-in

Boston’s high elections official visited a Dorchester polling place throughout the Massachusetts presidential main Tuesday to subject a reminder about state voting legal guidelines, following a report that native residents had been being requested for identification.

Ballot employees on the Harbor Level flats in Columbia Level instructed WBUR earlier within the day that the event’s safety employees had been repeatedly asking voters for IDs as they arrived on the entrance gate to forged their ballots at a precinct situated contained in the housing complicated. It’s unclear whether or not anybody was prevented from voting in consequence.

With a number of exceptions, Massachusetts election legal guidelines don’t require voters to indicate ID with the intention to forged a poll — and it’s unlawful to impede entry to a polling place.

In a press release to Boston.com, metropolis officers stated that interim Election Commissioner Eneida Tavares visited Harbor Level as quickly as her division turned conscious of the difficulty and “spoke with the building manager to remind them that it’s unlawful to impede access to a polling place.” Officers stated the bayside complicated usually requires ID to enter, when not getting used as a polling place.

“After speaking with Commissioner Tavares, the building manager reminded the security staff again today of their change in normal security policy, which on any other day requires IDs to be shown for visitors as it is a private building, in order to ensure that voters have access to the polls on Election Day,” the assertion stated.

Whereas precinct warden Loretta Paulding instructed WCVB that she obtained complaints from voters, officers instructed Boston.com they had been unaware of anybody being turned approach.

The town stated it hadn’t had any points with the polling place prior to now, however that the Elections Division will “continue monitoring this location to ensure voter access.”

However that wasn’t the one downside on the Ward 13, Precinct Three polling place.

The Elections Division additionally apologized for an issue Tuesday morning with the tabulation machine at Harbor Level that “required manual voting for a few hours.” Whereas the difficulty created a “delay,” officers famous that “voting was not interrupted.” By the early afternoon, the Elections Division stated on Twitter that the issue had been resolved.

And as WBUR first reported, a damaged elevator inside a seven-story constructing a minimum of quickly prevented a number of residents from attending to the first-floor polling place. Nonetheless, officers stated it didn’t impression voting or handicap accessibility.

“The building manager agreed to assist the building’s residents to get to the first floor and exercise their right to vote,” their assertion stated.