boston-resident-molly-seidel-qualified-for-the-2020-olympics-in-her-first-ever-marathon

Molly Seidel ran her first-ever marathon Saturday in Atlanta.

Her subsequent might be on the 2020 Olympics this summer season in Tokyo.

Seidel positioned second within the U.S. Olympic marathon trials, changing into one among three American ladies to punch a ticket to Japan. The 25-year-old Wisconsin native completed with a time of two:27:31, behind solely Aliphine Tuliamuk, one other soon-to-be first-time Olympian. Seidel congratulated her teammate by way of Instagram Tuesday.

“You’ve showed me an indomitable spirit can do anything,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t have made this team without your strength and support those final six miles. You deserve every second of this joy.”

For Seidel, Saturday’s outcomes fulfill a lifelong dream.

“Ever since I was a little kid, this was the only thing I dreamed about doing,” she stated in an interview that aired on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” Monday. “To be able to say, ‘Yes, I’m an American athlete,’ that’s the highest honor, I think, an athlete can have.”

Seidel lives together with her youthful sister in Boston, the place she works two jobs as a babysitter and barista so as to pursue working. Heading into her first marathon, her expectations weren’t excessive. She simply wished to have a superb race. An All-American cross nation runner at Notre Dame, Seidel is an skilled — and achieved — runner, however has battled accidents, nervousness, and an consuming dysfunction over the course of his profession.

“I kind of self-destructed even before I got to the line at the Olympic trials,” she stated. “Going in, I was like, ‘I want to go out and try and run well for my first marathon.’”

That she did.