boosie-jokingly-shoots-his-shot-at-rih-rih,-“rihanna,-you-know-you-want-me”

Roommates, any person come get Boosie as a result of he’s capturing his shot on the ‘interwebs’ and desires Rihanna to be his ole girl.

In a clip from his upcoming collection “Badazz Boosie,” produced by HotNewHipHop and For Us By Us Community, he’s seen professing his enthusiasm concerning the Barbados cutie. The clip is HI-LA-RI-OUS, too!

In his plush Versace gown and slippers, whereas in his kitchen, the ‘My Struggle’ rapper is doing absolutely the most.



He acknowledged,

“It’s just a matter of time. Rihanna you want me. You know you want me. All this Black chocolate. Look at all this Black chocolate. Look at these toes.”

He continued,

“Rihanna you can see me anytime. I will flash yo m—- ass.”

Boosie even had two of his sons echoing the identical sentiments.

One son stated,

“Hey Rihanna! You need to come see my daddy. Yeah, he needs somebody in his life”

The opposite chimed in and likewise stated, “I want Rihanna. I got them island moves just like her. She think I ain’t no rude boy.”

Y’axe, this man is a idiot with it.





Rihanna, name ya boy again cuz he’s capturing his shot, woman!