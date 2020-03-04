bodycam-footage-shows-new-jersey-state-troopers-risking-lives-to-save-man-from-burning-truck

SOMERSET COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Some New Jersey state troopers risked their lives to save lots of a person from a burning truck. Bodycam video captured the heart-stopping rescue Monday on Interstate 287 in Somerset County.

The troopers simply occurred to be within the space after they noticed the truck hit the aspect of a bridge and burst into flames.

They ran over and pulled the driving force from the burning truck simply seconds earlier than it exploded.

Amazingly, the driving force solely suffered minor accidents.