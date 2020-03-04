blac-chyna-claims-rob-kardashian-is-unfit-parent-because-he’s-‘too-afraid-to-leave-the-house’

WENN/Judy Eddy

The ‘Actual Blac Chyna’ star additionally cites her ex-fiancee’s alleged psychological well being subject and his previous suicidal tendencies in response to his lawsuit in search of to achieve major custody of their daughter Dream.

Mar 4, 2020

As Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have been embroiled in a nasty custody battle, the previous has aired her ex’s soiled laundry. Hitting again at her child daddy who seeks to achieve major custody of their daughter Dream, the sweetness bar proprietor has laid out the the reason why she thinks he is an unfit guardian.

In authorized paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, the previous music video vixen claims that Rob “has hassle leaving the home.” She detailed, “All the locations he says Dream goes throughout his custodial time, Dream goes there with a nanny or member of the family as a result of respondent is simply too afraid to go away the home.”

Blac moreover introduced up Rob’s alleged psychological well being subject in an affidavit filed on February 18, saying that her ex-fiance has instructed her “all of that point that he’s depressed, and has now and again talked about that he felt like killing himself.”

The “Actual Blac Chyna” star admits that she hasn’t seen the sock designer greater than “4 instances in individual because the paternity judgment” was entered in October 2017, blaming the dearth of interplay for his or her co-parenting points.

Responding to Blac’s allegations, Rob states in an affidavit filed on February 24, “I deny that I’ve a difficulty with despair or leaving the home.” He continues, “My household and I are public figures. There was a time when any paparazzi picture of me instantly led to very incessant detrimental remarks about my look. So sure, for a time frame, I didn’t wish to topic myself to that; I’m not certain why anybody would.”

In January of this yr, Rob filed a lawsuit in search of major custody of their daughter Dream, as a result of he believes his ex-fiancee is nothing however a harmful existence for the 3-year-old lady. He claims that Blac is “so uncontrolled” she spends $600 on alcohol virtually each day, together with downing a complete bottle of Hennessy. The previous stripper can be accused of snorting cocaine and partying exhausting at her dwelling all whereas Dream is current. Moreover, she invitations strangers to hitch her in partying.

He moreover alleges that Blac has beforehand chased individuals round with knives, thrown lit candles round her home in addition to threw sharp objects at her hairdresser on one event. Not solely that, however she additionally allegedly made violent threats in the direction of individuals round her.

Blac’s habits has allegedly began to affect Dream, who has been partaking in habits that features “bare twerking and appearing out sexual positions that she mentioned her mother taught her.” The previous “Preserving Up with the Kardashians” star additionally says that Dream has began utilizing profanity that she has by no means heard at his dwelling.