bill-belichick-to-receive-key-to-the-city-of-annapolis

Patriots coach Invoice Belichick will obtain the important thing to his hometown in a particular ceremony subsequent weekend.

Belichick will turn out to be the primary recipient of the important thing to the town of Annapolis, the place the place he grew up and first fell in love with soccer and lacrosse. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will current the important thing to Belichick throughout halftime of the Navy-Johns Hopkins males’s lacrosse recreation on Saturday, March 14.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis,” Belichick mentioned in an announcement. “I would like to thank Admiral Buck and Chet Gladchuk for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning. I am proud to be an Annapolitan!”

Added Mayor Buckley: “I simply love the fact that the winningest coach in NFL history comes back to Annapolis to watch college lacrosse. There is something about this City that keeps people grounded and I’d like to think that growing up here played a role in the success he has found throughout his life. Welcome back, coach!”

Belichick moved to Annapolis when he was simply 4 years previous, after his late father Steve accepted a job on the Naval Academy in 1956. Steve labored on the academy for greater than three a long time, serving as a soccer coach, scout, and bodily schooling teacher.

“The Academy joins all in applauding Mayor Buckley for extending this wonderful tribute to a favorite son of Annapolis,” mentioned Navy director of athletics Chet Gladchuk in an announcement. “Coach Belichick has always embraced the community and Academy family with a sincere and warm appreciation for the lifelong experiences he enjoyed growing up in his hometown. It remains wonderful that the Coach continues to call Annapolis his home and what more fitting tribute than a key to the City being extended by our Mayor.”