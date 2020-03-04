bernie-sanders-won-colorado,-but-likely-won’t-win-most-of-its-delegates

Bernie Sanders gained Colorado’s Democratic presidential major on Tuesday evening, however may cut up the state’s 67 delegates with three different candidates.

When vote counting paused within the in a single day hours Wednesday, Sanders was on monitor to win 25 delegates in Colorado. Michael Bloomberg was estimated to win 15 delegates, Joe Biden anticipated to take 14 delegates and Elizabeth Warren on monitor to win 12, based on the Colorado Democratic Celebration.

The delegate counts are estimates, not last numbers, as a result of some ballots stay uncounted. And Bloomberg’s abrupt departure from the race Wednesday morning may enable a few of his delegates to be assigned to a different candidate.

Candidates should obtain 15% of assist statewide or inside considered one of Colorado’s seven congressional districts with the intention to win delegates. Forty-four delegates will probably be awarded based mostly on outcomes inside the congressional districts and 23 delegates will probably be assigned proportionately statewide.

Sanders leads the statewide race, the place he’s on monitor to win 9 delegates, in comparison with 5 every for Biden and Bloomberg, and 4 for Warren. Although Sanders can also be on monitor to win each Colorado congressional district, the delegate apportionment may very well be a tie in a number of districts.

For instance, six delegates are anticipated to be awarded from the sixth District in Denver’s jap suburbs. As of Wednesday morning, Sanders and Bloomberg have been each anticipated to win two delegates, with Biden and Warren every taking one.

The 4th District on the Japanese Plains and the fifth District in Colorado Springs will every award 4 delegates. Although Sanders is on tempo to win extra votes than his opponents in each districts, as of Wednesday morning the delegates can be cut up evenly, with every of the 4 candidates successful one delegate per district.