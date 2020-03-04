bernie-sanders-projected-to-win-california-primary;-biden-surges-nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Senator Bernie Sanders gained the most important Tremendous Tuesday prize: most of Californians’ votes, which landed him some a lot wanted delegates within the state with essentially the most, in accordance with a number of projections.

His opponent Joe Biden strongly swept by the South and elements of the Midwest, gathering essentially the most delegates by far on Tuesday evening.

As of 9 p.m., Biden has amassed 395 delegates whereas Sanders trails with 310, in accordance with a CBS Information ballot.

The present CBS Information delegate estimate as of midnight. https://t.co/dejxP1swQq pic.twitter.com/sweEQjGGGe — CBS Information (@CBSNews) March 4, 2020

In California as of 9 p.m., Sanders had amassed 28% of the vote with 9% of precincts reporting.

The 2 Democrats, lifelong politicians with starkly totally different visions for America’s future, have been battling for delegates as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a sequence of high-stakes elections that marked essentially the most important day of voting within the celebration’s 2020 presidential nomination struggle.

CAMPAIGN 2020: California Presidential Major Outcomes

The conflict between Biden and Sanders, every main coalitions of disparate demographics and political opinions, peaked on a day that might decide whether or not the Democratic battle will stretch all the way in which to the July conference or be determined a lot sooner.

The previous vp and the three-term senator took goal at one another from dueling victory speeches separated by 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) Tuesday evening.

“People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,” Biden charged in Los Angeles, knocking one in all Sanders’ signature traces.

And with out citing his surging rival by title, Sanders swiped at Biden from a victory speech in Burlington, Vermont.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics,” Sanders declared, ticking down a listing of previous coverage variations with Biden on Social Safety, commerce and navy drive. “This will become a contrast in ideas.”

