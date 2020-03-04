bernie-sanders-addresses-supporters-in-vermont

Mom Of Man Shot In Lake Highlands Condo Believes Son Knew KillerIt has been two weeks since a Dallas man ​was discovered shot to dying in his Lake Highlands condominium. Thus far, police haven’t introduced an arrest.

North Texas Physician Talks About CoronavirusDr. Diana Cervantes with the UNT Well being Science Middle spoke on CBS 11 at four p.m.

After Wet Wednesday, Sunny And Dry Days ForwardNicer climate is only a day away!

New App Touted As ‘World’s First Robotic Lawyer’The DoNotPay app vows to combat parking tickets, get well international transaction charges, sue firms and even tackle robocallers.

Texas Man Casts Tremendous Tuesday Vote At 1:30 A.M. WednesdayA Texas man wasn’t going to let an hours-long wait deter him from casting his vote on Tremendous Tuesday — even when it meant ready till 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Katie Johnston studies.

Gradual-Velocity Chase In Rowlett Ends In Entrance Of Daycare In RockwallGradual-Velocity Chase In Rowlett Ends In Entrance Of Daycare In Rockwall

Police: Texas 10-12 months-Previous Arrested For Sexually Assaulting One other Little one On Faculty BusA 10-year-old pupil from Early, Texas has been arrested for sexually assaulting one other little one on a faculty bus final month, police mentioned. Katie Johnston studies.

Wild Wednesday: Texas TortoiseWild Wednesday: Texas Tortoise

Likelihood Of Rain 100%Showers this morning, changing into a gradual rain in the course of the afternoon hours. Excessive round 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Likelihood of rain 100%. Domestically heavier rainfall attainable.

Tremendous Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends RunTremendous Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends Run

Extra Tech, Social Media Corporations Pull Out Of SXSW Over Coronavirus FearsIssues concerning the coronavirus and its unfold is now impacting one if Texas’ largest media, expertise and music convention and festivals — South By Southwest. Katie Johnston studies.

Kay Granger Overcomes Chris Putnam In Republican Major For Texas’ 12th Congressional DistrictWith 96% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger overcame challenger Chris Putnam 58% to 42% within the Republican major for Texas’ 12th Congressional District which is contains components of Tarrant, Parker and Smart Counties.

CBS 11 Information Now: Wednesday MorningTake a look at what’s making the headlines throughout North Texas this Wednesday morning.

Hit & Run Driver Kills 7-12 months-Previous Boy In Fort PricePolice in Fort Price are investigating a late evening hit-and-run accident that killed a 7-year-old boy. Police information present it was round 10:15 p.m. when an individual made an emergency name reporting that their “little brother simply go run over.”

MJ Hegar Ready To Study U.S. Senate Runoff OpponentMJ Hegar needs to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn however she’s going to need to make it thorough one other election to do it.

four Injured In Hearth At Condo Advanced In Fort Price4 folks, together with two firefighters, have been injured early Wednesday morning after flames ravaged an condominium advanced in Fort Price, officers mentioned.

Joe Biden Wins Texas Major To End Triumphant Tremendous TuesdayJoe Biden capped off a triumphant Tremendous Tuesday with a win in Texas over Bernie Sanders.

Jeff Ray’s Moist AM Climate ReplaceJeff Ray’s Moist AM Climate Replace

Tight Race In Texas For Former VP Joe Biden, Senator Bernie SandersOf all 14 Tremendous Tuesday states, Texas is the closest race for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders

Erin Moran’s Climate ReplaceKeep in mind to seize your umbrellas as a result of North Texas has a 100% likelihood of rain Wednesday.

Beth Van Duyne Leads GOP Major For Texas’ 24th Congressional DistrictVan Duyne was Mayor of Irving from 2011 to 2017 earlier than going to work for the Trump Administration.

Tremendous Tuesday Introduced 25 Voting Facilities In Collin County Wait Occasions Over 40 MinutesTwenty-five voting facilities in Collin County had wait instances over 40 minutes as North Texans obtained off work throughout Tremendous Tuesday.

Kay Granger Leads Chris Putnam In Republican Major For Texas’ 12th Congressional DistrictWhereas Granger is backed the President, Putnam has his share of endorsements that embrace Tarrant County Sheriff Invoice Waybourn and Smart County Sheriff Lane Akin.

Runoff Possible Between MJ Hegar And Royce WestLengthy-time Texas State Senator Royce West seems like he’ll face MJ Hegar in a Democratic runoff election to see who will face Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn in November.