ben-affleck’s-sweet-story-about-“hero”-adam-driver-will-warm-your-heart

As if the world wanted another excuse to like Adam Driver.

On Tuesday, Ben Affleck stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Dwell and could not assist however gush over the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star. After discussing their upcoming movie The Final Duel, he revealed that Adam saved his son Samuel‘s party with the grandest of gestures.

Forward of his 8-year-old’s massive day, The Means Again star had been filming in France and rearranged his schedule to be in Los Angeles in time for his shock party. However alas, Ben did not account for delivery delays when ordering his son’s items and needed to present up empty handed.

Fortunately for the Good Will Looking star, Samuel is a giant Star Wars fan.

“My son is aware of that I do films which are type of faux and his mother [Jennifer Garner] does films, and that is all faux. However he is aware of Star Wars is actual,” the actor advised host Jimmy Kimmel. “So, I advised him that I am truly on this film with Kylo Ren and his thoughts, like, opened in two.”