ben-affleck’s-sweet-story-about-“hero”-adam-driver-will-warm-your-heart

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, Rebecca Sapp/Getty Photos for SBIFF
As if the world wanted another excuse to like Adam Driver.
On Tuesday, Ben Affleck stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Dwell and could not assist however gush over the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star. After discussing their upcoming movie The Final Duel, he revealed that Adam saved his son Samuel‘s party with the grandest of gestures.
Forward of his 8-year-old’s massive day, The Means Again star had been filming in France and rearranged his schedule to be in Los Angeles in time for his shock party. However alas, Ben did not account for delivery delays when ordering his son’s items and needed to present up empty handed.
Fortunately for the Good Will Looking star, Samuel is a giant Star Wars fan.
“My son is aware of that I do films which are type of faux and his mother [Jennifer Garner] does films, and that is all faux. However he is aware of Star Wars is actual,” the actor advised host Jimmy Kimmel. “So, I advised him that I am truly on this film with Kylo Ren and his thoughts, like, opened in two.”
He continued, “He was like, ‘However, Dad?! However, how?! How have you learnt Kylo Ren?! Are you going to area?! Will he have his lightsaber?! Good Kylo Ren?!’ And I used to be like, ‘Sure, the nice Kylo Ren, not the unhealthy Kylo Ren.'”
Amused by his son’s response, Ben advised Adam that Samuel was thrilled to listen to that his dad was working with him and had requested the Marriage Story star to report the kiddo a birthday message again after they began filming. However, that is not all Adam did. Upon studying that his items hadn’t made it in time, a member from Ben’s group knowledgeable him that Kylo Ren had saved the day.
“After which he goes, ‘However, there’s something…nicely, Adam heard you say it was your son’s birthday and he known as your assistant,” Ben recalled. “He obtained your handle and despatched some presents and signed a card and an image of Kylo Ren. And I took these presents and went and…noticed my son. Watched him open all his different presents and I mentioned, ‘Sam, my presents did not get right here on time…however I did get a gift from someone who actually needed to be sure you had a present.’ And he was like, ‘Who?’ And I used to be like, ‘Kylo Ren.'”
Reflecting on Adam’s generosity, Ben continued, “He opened the presents, I performed him the video of Kylo Ren and it was like, you understand, it was an extremely transferring and highly effective second. Adam made me a hero to my child and I’ll by no means, ever neglect it.”
He added, “It is a actually good lesson in doing these small gestures of kindness as a result of you don’t have any concept.”
Watch E! Information weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our US version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Canadian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our UK version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Australian version?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our Asia version?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Model anschauen?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our German version?
E! est partout
Une model adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public worldwide. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is All over the place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you prefer to view this in our French version?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?