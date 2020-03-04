ben-affleck-got-emotional-describing-how-adam-driver-saved-his-son’s-8th-birthday-party

Ben Affleck clearly has plenty of love for his pal Matt Damon, with whom he’s at the moment filming the medieval drama “The Last Duel.” However as Affleck informed Jimmy Kimmel throughout an look on his present Tuesday night time, he has a newfound appreciation for certainly one of his different “Last Duel” co-stars: Adam Driver (Kylo Ren within the “Star Wars” franchise).

Whereas Affleck has been busy in France filming “The Last Duel,” he made certain that producers would give him time to fly again to Los Angeles for his son Samuel’s eighth birthday.

“I’m a divorced dad, I get half the time with my son, and it was his birthday. So I said to [the producers], ‘I’ll do whatever the schedule needs, but the 27th, I gotta be in L.A.,’” Affleck mentioned. “So they set it up where I was shooting right up until the 27th, and then I kinda had to scramble … and I was going to land right in time for his birthday.”

Earlier than heading again to the states, Affleck requested Driver to movie a video for Samuel, who is a large fan of Kylo Ren.

“My son knows that I do movies that are kinda fake and his mom does movies and that’s all pretend, but he also knows that Star Wars is real,” Affleck mentioned. “There’s guys out there fighting the emperor, and that job needs to get done, and I can do my fake bull****, and some people can do an important job.”

Video in hand, Affleck flew to L.A. However when he arrived dwelling, he was confronted with an unlucky state of affairs: Not one of the presents he had ordered for his son had shipped in time.

“I had to show up to my son’s party with no gift for him,” Affleck mentioned. “And it was this sort of sinking, awful feeling.”

However because it seems, Driver had referred to as his assistant and organized for presents and a signed card and film to be despatched to Samuel, which meant Affleck didn’t have to point out up empty-handed.

“He opened the presents, I played him the video of Kylo Ren, and it was an incredibly moving and powerful moment,” Affleck mentioned. “Adam made me a hero to my kid, and I will never, ever, ever forget it.”