ben-affleck-gets-emotional-while-praising-adam-driver-for-making-him-a-‘hero’-to-his-8-year-old-son-samuel

Ben Affleck stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Stay! this week to advertise his new movie The Manner Again. Throughout his look, the 47-year-old actor received emotional whereas sharing a narrative about his son Samuel’s eighth birthday.

Affleck defined that his son is aware of his dad is an actor, however he joked that Samuel “also knows that Star Wars is Real.”

“There are guys out there fighting the emperor and that needs to get done, and I can do my bulls–t while some do that important job. I told him, ‘I’m actually in this movie with Kylo Ren,’ and his mind, like, opened in two,” defined Affleck.

The Oscar winner went on to share that when Adam Driver – who has performed villain Kylo Ren within the newest Star Wars trilogy since 2015 – discovered about Samuel’s birthday, he “sent some presents, and signed a card and a picture from Kylo Ren.”

Affleck – who additionally shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – stated that Driver’s timing was impeccable as a result of the presents he had shipped to Los Angeles for Samuel’s birthday didn’t arrive on time. As an alternative of exhibiting as much as his son’s occasion empty handed, Affleck introduced Driver’s present.

Affleck defined to Kimmel that he had a “sinking, awful feeling” as a result of he didn’t have the presents he ordered for his son, however he took Driver’s present and supplied a proof.

“I watched him open all the other presents, and then I said, ‘Sam, my presents didn’t get here on time. But I did get a present from somebody who really wanted to make sure you got a gift,’ and he was like, ‘Who?’ And I said, ‘Kylo Ren,’” shared Affleck.

At that time within the story, Affleck’s voice began to crack and he was getting emotional. The Justice League star stated that Samuel opened the presents and he performed Driver’s video for his son, which he described as “an incredibly moving and powerful moment.”

Ben Affleck stated that Adam Driver made him “a hero” to his child, and he’ll “never, ever, ever, forget that.” He added that it was a extremely good lesson in doing small gestures of kindness as a result of you don’t have any thought how they will have an effect on others.

For Driver, the present was no large deal. However, for Affleck, the gesture meant the world to him.

The Manner Again hits theaters nationwide on Friday, March sixth.



