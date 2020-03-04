ariel-winter-shows-off-her-new-red-hair-in-glamorous-selfie-&-fans-think-she-looks-unrecognizable

Ariel Winter took to Instagram on Mar. 2 to publish an eye catching selfie that helped her exhibit her a lot lighter locks and followers had been fast to react to the huge change.

Ariel Winter, 22, caught her followers’ consideration with a brand new selfie that confirmed off her purple hair! The Trendy Household star posted the pic on Mar. 2, and in it, she could be seen from the shoulders up smiling whereas holding some strands of the very gentle hair in her hand. She’s carrying a black T-shirt that reads, “Lucky Jack Pool Hall” on it in blue letters and can be sporting lengthy white nails. “#selfie shoot at the photo shoot 🙂,” she captioned it.

As soon as Ariel shared the gorgeous pic, followers had been fast to confess that she appeared very totally different with the purple hair. “You are unrecognizable with the hair color! So far, I find that brown hair makes your features stand out more, though…,” one opinion learn. “Ur gettin more beautiful by the day..,” one other learn. “I have to say, you are the most beautiful non-natural redhead I have ever seen,” a 3rd remark learn.

Ariel debuted her new purple hair on Feb. 25 when she was leaving 9 Zero Salon in Los Angeles, CA. It isn’t the primary time she modified from her black hair to the brilliant colour. She additionally quickly modified to purple hair throughout her hiatus from filming Trendy Household final 12 months and like her newest look, it received rave evaluations from followers. By way of pics and movies, the starlet impressed lots of people with the hair makeover and even admitted that she missed it when she had to return to black locks. Now that Trendy Household has reached the tip of its future although (she completed filming on Feb. 21), she’s again with the hair colour she loves and we now have to confess that we’re loving it too!

We are able to’t assist however marvel how lengthy Ariel will hold the purple hair. We guess we’ll simply have to attend to search out out!