ariana-grande-&-mikey-foster-split-after-9-months-of-dating:-the-reason-for-their-breakup-revealed

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster have cut up, sources verify to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and we have now all of the tea on why this couple determined to finish their romance.

Ariana Grande, 26, and Mikey Foster, 32, have cut up after 9 months of courting. A supply near the Grammy Award winner and the Social Home singer spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on why the duo referred to as issues off after rumors swirled that they started courting way back to June 2019. “Ariana and Mikey were a fling that was fun but it wasn’t ever going to lead into something super serious,” an insider defined.

“Ariana really liked Mikey, but she wasn’t head over heels over him,” the supply added. “They were just enjoying their chemistry and tried to see if it could be more. It ended up not being what they had thought would happen and they are totally cool about it. They had fun and they are friends. No real drama to worry about. Hearts aren’t broken.”

As we beforehand reported, Ariana was noticed packing on the PDA with a thriller man in a sales space at Bar Louie in Northridge, CA on Feb. 8. The pair have been photgraphed on the San Fernando Valley bar round 1:00 a.m. and have been with a gaggle of associates. A second supply EXCLUSIVELY revealed that the incident might have led to Ariana and Mikey’s cut up. “Mikey realized things were officially done between him and Ariana when he saw those photos of her making out with another guy,” the good friend mentioned.

“He knew things between Ariana and whoever that guy was had to mean something because he’s pretty sure Njomza was among the group of friends they were with,” the pal continued. “In [Mikey’s] eyes that meant Ariana was comfortable enough to allow him to hang with her inner circle. Mikey has no hard feelings though and he cares about Ariana no matter what. They’ve been friends for years and he will still work with her because he knows they make great music together. There’s no hard feelings on his end and it’s all positive vibes.”

The connection rumors began after Ariana and Mikey dropped the scorching music video for “Boyfriend” in Aug. 2019 which ended with them making out. After seeing the PDA, Ariana’s followers have been satisfied that one thing was happening between the 2. The proof stretches again to June, when Mikey shared a cute throwback pic of Ariana to Instagram on her 26th birthday (June 26). He captioned it, “Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday 💙.”