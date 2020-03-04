ariana-grande-and-mikey-foster’s-romance-is-over-after-eight-months





The ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ songstress and the Social Home member reportedly known as it quits ’round a month in the past’ after first sparking relationship rumors once they launched a steamy music video for ‘Boyfriend’.

Mar 4, 2020

Ariana Grande might be again available on the market once more. The previous Nickelodeon star and her boyfriend Mikey Foster, who had been quietly romancing one another for eight months, are reportedly “not relationship anymore.”

A supply tells Us Weekly that the 26-year-old singer/actress and the one-half of musical duo Social Home ended romantic issues between them “round a month in the past.” There is no purpose given, nevertheless, as to why the previous lovebirds determined to separate.

Ariana and Mikey a.okay.a. Michael Foster first sparked romance rumors in August 2019, after they launched a steamy music video for her track “Boyfriend” that includes his group. Shortly after the video launch, the 2 had been noticed holding arms on an evening out in Chicago.

Not like Ariana’s earlier widely-publicized romantic relationships, she and Mikey stored their relationship comparatively beneath the radar. They by no means publicly commented on their relationship, however fueled the hypothesis once they had been photographed having fun with a date at Disneyland, California in early February.

In the meantime, Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande let it slip in regards to the then-couple’s relationship standing when he stated in September of final 12 months that he and his boyfriend Hale Leon had a “actually enjoyable” double date together with his sister and Mikey. “I like Mikey. I believe he is a very candy man. So proficient. So sort and so caring,” he went on gushing about Ariana’s beau.

The “Massive Brother” alum, nevertheless, later retracted his remark, claiming that his sister was “very a lot single.” He defined, “My feedback about our latest dangle as mates weren’t meant to be taken actually. Hale and I had been on a date, which is why I referred to it as a double date once we had plans with them, with out realizing what the time period inserted about THEIR relationship outdoors of my very own. It was actually 4 individuals assembly up as mates, and I’d by no means touch upon one thing so private about her life anyway.”