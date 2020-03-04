are-love-is-blind’s-lauren-speed-&-cameron-hamilton-willing-to-do-a-spinoff?

EXCLUSIVE!
The Love Is Blind success story.
On Wednesday, married couple Lauren Velocity and Cameron Hamilton stopped by Pop of the Morning to debate their unconventional love story. As E! readers absolutely know, Lauren and Cameron fell in love on Netflix’s new courting collection, the place {couples} weren’t allowed to see one another till a proposal was made.
“I felt higher about it as a result of I knew the authenticity of it,” Cameron detailed on saying “I like you” via a wall. “I knew that I fell in love together with her for who she is as particular person, versus the truth that she’s attractive. I imply, everyone knows that.”
Whereas this idea could seem wild, for Lauren and Cameron, they could not be extra grateful for the fact present’s blind love idea. Actually, the couple mentioned they’re “so fortunate to have that reminiscence perpetually now.”
“I skilled a reference to Cameron that I had by no means skilled earlier than. I imply, we cried on our second date, speaking about our household. I felt so open,” Lauren shared with POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. “And in a bizarre manner, I do know it was a brief period of time, however I felt like this man is basically right here for me.”
Per Lauren, she and her husband “have the identical priorities in life,” which made her wish to pursue this relationship within the first place. And pursue they did as Lauren and Cameron have been wed in the course of the Love Is Blind finale.
So, how did Lauren and Cameron find yourself on the Netflix hit? Based on the love birds, they have been found by the present’s casting staff.
Whereas Cameron mentioned somebody submitted him for the present, Lauren famous {that a} casting agent contacted her by way of the web. Regardless of being recruited, the duo revealed they nonetheless needed to apply for the romantic endeavor.
Though Lauren and Cameron are Love Is Blind‘s success story, they credited the hole between manufacturing and the discharge of the present for the success of their relationship.
Netflix
“We sort of tried to not give it some thought a lot and simply give attention to constructing our relationship, as a result of we knew it was far manner away into the longer term that it was gonna come out,” Cameron defined. “It was powerful, but it surely was higher actually than it simply popping out, as a result of we acquired to bond and develop and develop collectively.”
Love Is Blind filmed again in 2018, giving Lauren and Cameron a full year-and-a-half to develop their relationship. Apparently, the hole allowed them to develop into extra unified forward of all the eye and questions.
Fortunately, it appears the twosome is open to a Love Is Blind spinoff as they “wish to share extra of [their] story.”
Should you’re itching for extra Love Is Blind content material, make sure you catch the reunion Thursday, Mar. 5 on Netflix.
Watch Pop of the Morning weekdays at 11 a.m.!
