are-love-is-blind’s-lauren-speed-&-cameron-hamilton-willing-to-do-a-spinoff?

The Love Is Blind success story.

On Wednesday, married couple Lauren Velocity and Cameron Hamilton stopped by Pop of the Morning to debate their unconventional love story. As E! readers absolutely know, Lauren and Cameron fell in love on Netflix’s new courting collection, the place {couples} weren’t allowed to see one another till a proposal was made.

“I felt higher about it as a result of I knew the authenticity of it,” Cameron detailed on saying “I like you” via a wall. “I knew that I fell in love together with her for who she is as particular person, versus the truth that she’s attractive. I imply, everyone knows that.”

Whereas this idea could seem wild, for Lauren and Cameron, they could not be extra grateful for the fact present’s blind love idea. Actually, the couple mentioned they’re “so fortunate to have that reminiscence perpetually now.”

“I skilled a reference to Cameron that I had by no means skilled earlier than. I imply, we cried on our second date, speaking about our household. I felt so open,” Lauren shared with POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. “And in a bizarre manner, I do know it was a brief period of time, however I felt like this man is basically right here for me.”